2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 2WD
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
145,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR705981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
