2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,276 KM

Details Features

$26,890

+ tax & licensing
Airport KIA

905-677-5678

SE | Canada Value Pkg. | Rear View Camera | Alloy Wheels |

Location

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Sale

95,276KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7819266
  • Stock #: P3515
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR767129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P3515
  • Mileage 95,276 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

