Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

121,133 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | REAR TV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | REAR TV

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 8692763
  2. 8692763
  3. 8692763
  4. 8692763
  5. 8692763
  6. 8692763
  7. 8692763
  8. 8692763
  9. 8692763
  10. 8692763
  11. 8692763
  12. 8692763
  13. 8692763
  14. 8692763
  15. 8692763
  16. 8692763
  17. 8692763
  18. 8692763
  19. 8692763
  20. 8692763
  21. 8692763
  22. 8692763
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

121,133KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692763
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR687319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Family road trips have never been easier, not to mention, more peaceful. Take commandof this beautiful 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT that just arrived at our location.



Perfected in a Silver Metallic exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing strong on a set of 17 Black alloy wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a DVD player, navigation, backup camera, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, XM radio, power front seats, 2nd-rowpower windows, 2nd-rowstow-n-go, 3rd-rowstow-n-go and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2013 Toyota Highland...
 160,531 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SV...
 112,423 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 16,616 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory