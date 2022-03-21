$31,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | REAR TV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Family road trips have never been easier, not to mention, more peaceful. Take commandof this beautiful 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT that just arrived at our location.
Perfected in a Silver Metallic exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing strong on a set of 17 Black alloy wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a DVD player, navigation, backup camera, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, XM radio, power front seats, 2nd-rowpower windows, 2nd-rowstow-n-go, 3rd-rowstow-n-go and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
