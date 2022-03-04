$62,490+ tax & licensing
$62,490
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-879-0091
2019 Ford E450
Cutaway TRANSIT | 6.2L V8
Location
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$62,490
+ taxes & licensing
66,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8644967
- Stock #: CTDR5041
- VIN: 1FDWE4F60KDC23581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 66,297 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
ABS Brakes
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
