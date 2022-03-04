Menu
2019 Ford E450

55,764 KM

$67,990

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Cutaway TRANSIT | 6.2L V8

2019 Ford E450

Cutaway TRANSIT | 6.2L V8

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

55,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8644970
  • Stock #: CTDR5074
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F62KDC52080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 55,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
ABS Brakes
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

