2019 Ford E450
Cutaway 6.2L | V8 | 4x2
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$68,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8644976
- Stock #: C52093
- VIN: 1FDWE4F60KDC52093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 53,581 KM
Vehicle Description
A reliable truck needs a reliable reputation and in the name of Ford, this 2019 Ford E-450 Cutaway is the one that will perfectly fit your business needs.
Completed in a White exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16" wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a powerful 6.2L V8 engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with a 4x2 system.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including manual windows, manual door locks, A/C, AM/FM radio and so much more.
