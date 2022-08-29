2019 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 9 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9155524

9155524 Stock #: 12582

12582 VIN: 2FMPK4K95KBC53453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,903 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.