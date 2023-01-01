2019 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 8 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9554413

9554413 Stock #: T223969A

T223969A VIN: 2FMPK4J96KBB44193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,819 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.