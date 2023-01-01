$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD Navigation/Alloys/Camera
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
97,546KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10285134
- Stock #: 7017
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUB67576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7017
- Mileage 97,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7