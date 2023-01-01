2019 Ford Escape

$20,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 5 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10285134

10285134 Stock #: 7017

7017 VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUB67576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7017

Mileage 97,546 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.