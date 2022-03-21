Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

60,839 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 8950168
  2. 8950168
  3. 8950168
  4. 8950168
  5. 8950168
  6. 8950168
  7. 8950168
  8. 8950168
  9. 8950168
  10. 8950168
  11. 8950168
  12. 8950168
  13. 8950168
  14. 8950168
  15. 8950168
  16. 8950168
  17. 8950168
  18. 8950168
  19. 8950168
  20. 8950168
  21. 8950168
  22. 8950168
  23. 8950168
  24. 8950168
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,839KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8950168
  • Stock #: T223293A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD5KUB40355

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,839 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL 4WD

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2019 GMC Terrain SLE
 46,427 KM
$31,896 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 36,466 KM
$52,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 47,943 KM
$37,396 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory