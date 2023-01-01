Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

61,567 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 9554419
  2. 9554419
  3. 9554419
  4. 9554419
  5. 9554419
  6. 9554419
  7. 9554419
  8. 9554419
  9. 9554419
  10. 9554419
  11. 9554419
  12. 9554419
  13. 9554419
  14. 9554419
  15. 9554419
  16. 9554419
  17. 9554419
  18. 9554419
  19. 9554419
  20. 9554419
  21. 9554419
  22. 9554419
  23. 9554419
  24. 9554419
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

61,567KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9554419
  • Stock #: J224064A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD2KUB35286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,567 KM

Vehicle Description

SE FWD

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 61,452 KM
$53,998 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 99,502 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE
 61,567 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory