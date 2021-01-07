Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

69,287 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Meadowvale Ford

1-888-833-5968

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

1-888-833-5968

  1. 6377340
  2. 6377340
  3. 6377340
  4. 6377340
  5. 6377340
  6. 6377340
  7. 6377340
  8. 6377340
  9. 6377340
  10. 6377340
  11. 6377340
  12. 6377340
  13. 6377340
  14. 6377340
  15. 6377340
  16. 6377340
  17. 6377340
  18. 6377340
  19. 6377340
  20. 6377340
  21. 6377340
  22. 6377340
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,287KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6377340
  • Stock #: PT12608a
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86KGA79890

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PT12608a
  • Mileage 69,287 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Meadowvale Ford

2017 Ford Escape SE
 52,548 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 96,340 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,289 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Meadowvale Ford

Meadowvale Ford

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

Call Dealer

1-888-833-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-833-5968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory