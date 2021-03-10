Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

71,259 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

SPORT

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

71,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6807041
  • Stock #: M211908A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT0KGA13920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Perf Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Every Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with? 12-month/20,000 km Comprehensive Limited Warranty (covering over 1,000 items)? 24 Hour Roadside Assistance? APR Rates starting at 2.9%? Meticulous 172-Point inspection complete by factory trained technicians? A full tank of fuel, fresh oil and filter and new wiper blades? The assurance of a vehicle history report

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Seatbelt Air Bag
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

