2019 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,998 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 4 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8432364

8432364 Stock #: 12283

12283 VIN: 1FM5K8GT1KGA74242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12283

Mileage 55,464 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Passenger Airbag Sensor Seatbelt Air Bag Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.