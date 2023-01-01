$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
Sport No Accident Carplay Blindspot Leather Navigation Ambient Light
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
78,013KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9449574
- Stock #: 11792F
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT5KGA01181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Plenty of power plus great fuel economy make this Ford Explorer a great choice. This 2019 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Mississauga.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 78,013 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer Sport is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a 500-watt premium Sony audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with red stitching, unique carbon fibre trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a rear and front view camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT5KGA01181.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Quad Bucket Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
Power Tilt Wheel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Fold Flat Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5