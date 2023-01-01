2019 Ford Explorer

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9449574

Stock #: 11792F

VIN: 1FM5K8GT5KGA01181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11792F

Mileage 78,013 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Quad Bucket Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Black grille Black door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.16 Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Premium audio system 3RD ROW Power Tilt Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Fold Flat Seats

