2019 Ford Explorer

$37,600 + taxes & licensing 66,320 KM Used

12067 VIN: 1FM5K8D86KGA54150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,320 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Black Roof-Rack Side Rails FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 3.51 Axle Ratio 200 Amp Alternator 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats

