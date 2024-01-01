$46,136+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
72,265KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0KFB66132
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,265 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
