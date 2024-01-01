Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

72,265 KM

Details Features

$46,136

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 11409328
  2. 11409328
  3. 11409328
  4. 11409328
  5. 11409328
  6. 11409328
  7. 11409328
  8. 11409328
  9. 11409328
  10. 11409328
  11. 11409328
  12. 11409328
  13. 11409328
  14. 11409328
  15. 11409328
  16. 11409328
  17. 11409328
  18. 11409328
  19. 11409328
  20. 11409328
  21. 11409328
  22. 11409328
  23. 11409328
  24. 11409328
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,136

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,265KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0KFB66132

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 72,265 KM $46,136 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE 75,456 KM $25,013 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 58,622 KM $28,013 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,136

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150