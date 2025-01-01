$23,999+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # FF1935
- Mileage 204,500 KM
Vehicle Description
M&L Autos is proud to present this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD, a versatile and dependable full-size pickup that blends rugged capability with modern comfort. Whether you're hauling gear for work or heading off-road, this F-150 delivers power, technology, and durability—all wrapped in Ford’s signature tough styling.Key Features:
✔ Strong & Efficient Engine – Powered by a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 with ample torque for towing and hauling, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.
✔ 4x4 Capability – Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4WD system for confident traction in any terrain or weather.
✔ Spacious & Tech-Savvy Interior – XLT premium cloth seats, SYNC® 3 infotainment with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, Bluetooth, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
✔ Work-Ready & Stylish – Chrome exterior accents, LED bed lighting, spray-in bed liner, tow hitch, and available Max Tow Package (if equipped).
✔ Advanced Safety – Rearview camera, trailer sway control, hill descent control, and Ford’s SOS Post-Crash Alert System™.
Low mileage & clean service history
Clean title, no accidents
Well-maintained, garage-kept condition
XLT Value Sport Package
This 2019 F-150 XLT 4WD is the perfect balance of strength, comfort, and technology—ready for work, play, and everything in between. Don’t miss out—contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive!
📞 Call Now: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 Online: www.mlautos.ca
