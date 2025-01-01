Menu
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD – Tough, Smart & Ready for Adventure

M&L Autos is proud to present this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD, a versatile and dependable full-size pickup that blends rugged capability with modern comfort. Whether you're hauling gear for work or heading off-road, this F-150 delivers power, technology, and durability—all wrapped in Ford's signature tough styling.

Key Features:

✔ Strong & Efficient Engine – Powered by a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 with ample torque for towing and hauling, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.
✔ 4x4 Capability – Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4WD system for confident traction in any terrain or weather.
✔ Spacious & Tech-Savvy Interior – XLT premium cloth seats, SYNC® 3 infotainment with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, Bluetooth, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
✔ Work-Ready & Stylish – Chrome exterior accents, LED bed lighting, spray-in bed liner, tow hitch, and available Max Tow Package (if equipped).
✔ Advanced Safety – Rearview camera, trailer sway control, hill descent control, and Ford's SOS Post-Crash Alert System™.

Additional Highlights:

Low mileage & clean service history
Clean title, no accidents
Well-maintained, garage-kept condition
XLT Value Sport Package This 2019 F-150 XLT 4WD is the perfect balance of strength, comfort, and technology—ready for work, play, and everything in between. Don't miss out—contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive!

📞 Call Now: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 Online: www.mlautos.ca

2019 Ford F-150

204,500 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT

12603937

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KFD20835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # FF1935
  • Mileage 204,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD – Tough, Smart & Ready for Adventure

M&L Autos is proud to present this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD, a versatile and dependable full-size pickup that blends rugged capability with modern comfort. Whether you're hauling gear for work or heading off-road, this F-150 delivers power, technology, and durability—all wrapped in Ford’s signature tough styling.

Key Features:

✔ Strong & Efficient Engine – Powered by a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 with ample torque for towing and hauling, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.
✔ 4x4 Capability – Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4WD system for confident traction in any terrain or weather.
✔ Spacious & Tech-Savvy Interior – XLT premium cloth seats, SYNC® 3 infotainment with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, Bluetooth, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
✔ Work-Ready & Stylish – Chrome exterior accents, LED bed lighting, spray-in bed liner, tow hitch, and available Max Tow Package (if equipped).
✔ Advanced Safety – Rearview camera, trailer sway control, hill descent control, and Ford’s SOS Post-Crash Alert System™.

Additional Highlights:

  • Low mileage & clean service history

  • Clean title, no accidents

  • Well-maintained, garage-kept condition

  • XLT Value Sport Package

This 2019 F-150 XLT 4WD is the perfect balance of strength, comfort, and technology—ready for work, play, and everything in between. Don’t miss out—contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive!

📞 Call Now: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 Online: www.mlautos.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2019 Ford F-150