$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6
1-888-833-5968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
116,384KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813003
- Stock #: LT16623A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP8KFC26948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 116,384 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
