2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
49,994KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8869430
- Stock #: 38235
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP2KFB38235
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,994 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-150 is powered by a 2.7L EcoBoost Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine which produces 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. With this engine, you can expect a towing capacity of 9,000 pounds and payload of 2,470 pounds.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
