Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,998 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 4 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9330733

9330733 Stock #: N223791A

N223791A VIN: 1FTFW1E42KFC68333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,439 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer SECURITY ALARM Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.