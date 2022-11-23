Menu
2019 Ford F-150

91,439 KM

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lariat

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

91,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9330733
  • Stock #: N223791A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E42KFC68333

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,439 KM

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

