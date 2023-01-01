Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,450 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 10-Speed A/T Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation

