2019 Ford F-250

79,656 KM

$89,998

+ tax & licensing
$89,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Super Duty SRW Platinum

2019 Ford F-250

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

79,656KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8365233
  • Stock #: G222900A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT8KEF07783

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

