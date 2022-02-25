2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,998 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 6 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8365233

8365233 Stock #: G222900A

G222900A VIN: 1FT7W2BT8KEF07783

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,656 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Diesel Fuel Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.