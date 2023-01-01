2019 Ford F-550

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 4 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9495169

9495169 Stock #: 16567

16567 VIN: 1FDUF5HT5KDA16567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 16567

Mileage 65,481 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.