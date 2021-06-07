Menu
2019 Ford F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis

86,000 KM

Details Description

$84,990

+ tax & licensing
$84,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2019 Ford F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis

2019 Ford F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis

stepvan 18.5

2019 Ford F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis

stepvan 18.5

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$84,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7264874
  • Stock #: 2740
  • VIN: 1F65F5KY6K0A05262

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

18.5 FT. Step van used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. Our company customizes and builds food trucks. 68 Units available, sizes come in 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft. length: 18.5 ft, cargo width: 96 inches, door width :45 inches, cargo height: 83 inches, door height: 74 inches, Wheel base: inches , GVWR: 19.500 lbs Front Axle: 7,000 lbs, Rear axle 8,500 lbs, Tire Size: 225/70/19.5 6.8 L gas, C/C, RADIO , rear Barn door, Financing and Trades are welcome. Safety,, tax and licensing is extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

