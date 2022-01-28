$15,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fiesta
REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,HEATED SEAT,LOW KM,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8245764
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM125273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD FIESTA,REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,HEATED SEATS,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED
SUPER LOW KMS…..ONLY 46000 KMS, LIKE NEW
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.
Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
