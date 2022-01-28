Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

46,000 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,HEATED SEAT,LOW KM,CERTIFIED

2019 Ford Fiesta

REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,HEATED SEAT,LOW KM,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8245764
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM125273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD FIESTA,REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,HEATED SEATS,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED

SUPER LOW KMS…..ONLY 46000 KMS, LIKE NEW

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.

Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

