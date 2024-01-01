Menu
2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

This Mustang comes with Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cooling Seats, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Ambient Lights. It has 2.3-liter v4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph.

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2019 Ford Mustang

27,800 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
27,800KM
VIN 1FATP8UH8K5164339

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5164339
  • Mileage 27,800 KM

2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

This Mustang comes with Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cooling Seats, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Ambient Lights. It has 2.3-liter v4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Remote Starter

Leather Interior

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

