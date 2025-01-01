$24,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,923KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH6K5159994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kona Blue Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 5159994
- Mileage 92,923 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK
This Mustang comes with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, Remote Trunk Release . It has 2.3-Liter 4 Cylinder Engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.78% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
USB port
