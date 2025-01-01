$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
69,030KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH2K5177361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 177361
- Mileage 69,030 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium
It offers iconic muscle car style with a 2.3L turbocharged engine delivering 310 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Featuring a 6-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and advanced tech like SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it combines thrilling performance with modern comfort and safety features for an unforgettable driving experience.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
