2019 Ford Mustang

14,122 KM

Details Description Features

$55,948

+ tax & licensing
$55,948

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

Convertible GT Premium

2019 Ford Mustang

Convertible GT Premium

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$55,948

+ taxes & licensing

14,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7645717
  • Stock #: 186925
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF5K5186925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 186925
  • Mileage 14,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Active Valve Performance Exhaust, 20" Foundry Black-Painted Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 10 Speed Automatic (44u) - Automatic, 401a. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

