2019 Ford Mustang

50,631 KM

Details

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

50,631KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9748540
  Stock #: 5177257
  VIN: 1fatp8uh5k5177257

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Stock # 5177257
  Mileage 50,631 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

The Mustang EcoBoost's 2.3-liter v4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. This mustang comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

