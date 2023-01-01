Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

82,460 KM

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

EcoBoost Fastback

EcoBoost Fastback

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

82,460KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9797545
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5160201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 82,460 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK

The Mustang EcoBoost's 2.3-liter v4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. This mustang comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

