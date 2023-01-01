$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit 150
Cargo VAN 130 WB - Low Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo
Location
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
74,041KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10631766
- Stock #: B74689P
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Cloth - Charcoal Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 74,041 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
