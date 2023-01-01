Menu
2019 Ford Transit 150

74,041 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2019 Ford Transit 150

2019 Ford Transit 150

Cargo VAN 130 WB - Low Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo

2019 Ford Transit 150

Cargo VAN 130 WB - Low Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,041KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10631766
  • Stock #: B74689P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Charcoal Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 74,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

