2019 Ford Transit 250

74,980 KM

$63,990

+ tax & licensing
$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

3.7L V6 | BACKUP CAM | MEDIUM ROOF

3.7L V6 | BACKUP CAM | MEDIUM ROOF

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: CTDR4893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # CTDR4893
  • Mileage 74,980 KM

Vehicle Description

There is no need to look any further as this 2019Ford Transit 250 Cargo Medium Roof is calling your name as its ready to work for you.



Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.7L V6 engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission pushing its power to the rear wheels.



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors,steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, backup camera, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, 12V input, USB input and so much more.



Hurry in and start your day right with this 2019 Ford Transit 250 Cargo Medium Roof!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

