2019 Ford Transit 250

82,618 KM

Details Description Features

$71,990

+ tax & licensing
$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Ford Transit 250

2019 Ford Transit 250

3.7L V6 | BACKUP CAM | HIGH ROOF

2019 Ford Transit 250

3.7L V6 | BACKUP CAM | HIGH ROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,618KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8333961
  Stock #: CTDR5018

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 82,618 KM
  • Mileage 82,618 KM

Vehicle Description

There is no need to look any further as this 2019Ford Transit 250 Cargo High Roof is calling your name as its ready to work for you.



Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.7L V6 engine that is paired to a six(6) speed automatic transmission pushing its power to the rear wheels.



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors,steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, backup camera, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, 12V input, USB input and so much more.



Hurry in and start your day right with this 2020Ford Transit 250 Cargo High Roof!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

