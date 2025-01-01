2019 GMC Acadia

Menu
Denali package, AWD, Navigation System, Rear View camera, 7 passenger, Blind spot Indicators, Lane departure alert, Parking Distance Control, Panoramic power Moon Roof, Power tail Gate, Centre Row Captain Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated steering Wheel, keyless Go, Bose Sound system. price includes Ontario OnDrive Safety certificate, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee. For more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
101,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKNXLS9KZ172045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Denali package, AWD, Navigation System, Rear View camera, 7 passenger, Blind spot Indicators, Lane departure alert, Parking Distance Control, Panoramic power Moon Roof, Power tail Gate, Centre Row Captain Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated steering Wheel, keyless Go, Bose Sound system. price includes Ontario OnDrive Safety certificate, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee. For more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Centre

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-823-5535

