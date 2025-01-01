$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Denali package, AWD, Navigation System, Rear View camera, 7 passenger, Blind spot Indicators, Lane departure alert, Parking Distance Control, Panoramic power Moon Roof, Power tail Gate, Centre Row Captain Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated steering Wheel, keyless Go, Bose Sound system. price includes Ontario OnDrive Safety certificate, Administration fee and OMVIC Fee. For more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.
