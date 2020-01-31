Leather Seats - Perforated, Navigation, Intellilink, Sunroof, 7-passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration)!
This 2019 GMC Acadia's bold lines, advanced technologies and refined details are the marks of Professional Grade engineering.
This 2019 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This ebony twilight (met) SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. With that brawny motor it gets 13.5 L/100 km in the city and 9.5 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats - Perforated, Navigation, Intellilink, Sunroof, 7-passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration). This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 10221 kms.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Liftgate
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Simulated wood center console trim
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 8
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- Privacy glass: Deep
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Seating
-
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Rear air conditioning with separate controls
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/chrome shift knob trim
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Navigation
- Rear View Camera
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Garage door transmitter
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Surround Audio
- 50-50 Third Row Seat
- Manual Folding Third Row Seat
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
- Rear buckets
- Simulated wood door trim
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
- AC power outlet: 1
- Driver knee airbags
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Wheel Diameter: 20
- Rear heat ducts with separate controls
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Machined aluminum rims
- Aluminum/simulated wood dash trim
- Tires: Width: 235 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
- Diameter of tires: 20.0"
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Capacity: 82 L
- Fuel Consumption: City: 13.5 L/100 km
- Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
- Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,415 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,509 mm
- Overall Width: 1,915 mm
- IntelliLink
- Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
- 3rd Row Head Room: 945 mm
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Manual child safety locks
- Overall Length: 4,917 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
- Lane Departure Warning: Active
- Max cargo capacity: 2,237 L
- Overall height: 1,676 mm
- 3rd Row Leg Room: 790 mm
- 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,379 mm
- 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,090 mm
- Forward Collision Mitigation: Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Braking
- GMC Infotainment System
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 2 USB ports
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
- Front and Rear Park Assist reverse sensing system
- Rear Collision Warning: Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- OnStar and GMC connected services capable
- Leather Seats - Perforated
- 7-Passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration)
