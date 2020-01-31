6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
905-821-0002
+ taxes & licensing
Driver Alert Package I, IntelliLink, SLE-2 Package!
New Year - New Ride Sales Event is on now!
This GMC Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times.
This 2019 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This ebony twilight (met) SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes equipped with more than its price suggests with a Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, keyless open and start, leather wrapped steering wheel, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, automatic stop/start engine, aluminum wheels, LED signature lighting, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and voice commands. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Alert Package I, Intellilink, Sle-2 Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 12077 kms.
To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.gmccanada.ca/content/dam/gmc/na/ca/en/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/gctk19ct000-2019-gmc-acadia-catalog-cdn-en-aoda.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6
We've discounted this vehicle $3000. Total cash rebate of $4650 is reflected in the price. Credit includes $650 Delivery Allowance and $4,000 Non-Stackable Cash Purchase Assist. Credit is available in lieu of subvented financing rates of 0% for up to 84 months plus $650 Delivery Allowance. Incentives expire 2020-01-31. See dealer for details.
ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT ADDISONGM.COM OR CALL 905-821-0002. CARPROOF AVAILABLE, ALL VEHICLES ARE CERTIFIED, EMISSION-TESTED & DETAILED. FINANCE THIS VEHICLE, GOOD & BAD CREDIT WELCOME, LOW FINANCE RATES; WELL GET YOU APPROVED! (PRICE + HST AND LICENSING FEES EXTRA)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1