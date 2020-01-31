Driver Alert Package I, IntelliLink, SLE-2 Package!



This GMC Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times.



This 2019 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.



This ebony twilight (met) SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes equipped with more than its price suggests with a Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, keyless open and start, leather wrapped steering wheel, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, automatic stop/start engine, aluminum wheels, LED signature lighting, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and voice commands. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Alert Package I, Intellilink, Sle-2 Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 12077 kms.



To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.gmccanada.ca/content/dam/gmc/na/ca/en/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/gctk19ct000-2019-gmc-acadia-catalog-cdn-en-aoda.pdf.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6





We've discounted this vehicle $3000. Total cash rebate of $4650 is reflected in the price. Credit includes $650 Delivery Allowance and $4,000 Non-Stackable Cash Purchase Assist. Credit is available in lieu of subvented financing rates of 0% for up to 84 months plus $650 Delivery Allowance. Incentives expire 2020-01-31. See dealer for details.







ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT ADDISONGM.COM OR CALL 905-821-0002. CARPROOF AVAILABLE, ALL VEHICLES ARE CERTIFIED, EMISSION-TESTED & DETAILED. FINANCE THIS VEHICLE, GOOD & BAD CREDIT WELCOME, LOW FINANCE RATES; WELL GET YOU APPROVED! (PRICE + HST AND LICENSING FEES EXTRA)

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

IntelliLink

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

Tool kit, road emergency

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

E10 Fuel capable

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Fog lamps, front projector type

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual-note

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Rear seat reminder

Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear

Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Exhaust, dual

Headlamps, projector beam

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total

Lamp Package, interior, deluxe

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual

GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)

Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

Airbags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Driver Alert Package I

Liftgate, power programmable

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding (When (GAT) All Terrain is ordered, mirror caps will be Black.)

Roof rails, Silver

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes storage drawer with (GAT) All Terrain with (ABD) 5-passenger seating.)

Alternator, 155 amps (Standard on (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine without (V92) Trailering Package.)

Axle, 3.16 ratio (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.)

Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])

Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...

Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

SLE-2 Package

