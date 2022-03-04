Menu
2019 GMC Savana

33,888 KM

Details

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

Cargo Van VN

2019 GMC Savana

Cargo Van VN

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8472243
  • Stock #: U2910

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 33,888 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone and great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
A/C
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Vinyl Seats
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL DI 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm 369 lb-ft of torque [498.2 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) includes exhaust brake that activates tow-haul mode
