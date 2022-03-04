2019 GMC Savana

$61,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 8 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 33,888 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Comfort A/C Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Seating Vinyl Seats Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire ENGINE 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL DI 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm 369 lb-ft of torque [498.2 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) includes exhaust brake that activates tow-haul mode Requires Subscription

