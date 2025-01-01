Menu
149,998 KMS • LOW KMS • OUTSTANDING CONDITION — TRIPLE BLACK GMC SIERRA 2500 HD SLE Z71. NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED (CARFAX VERIFIED). POWERFUL 6.0-L V8 delivering serious towing confidence, paired with Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG, GM TRAILERING PKG, 5TH-WHEEL PREP/BASE, and TOWING MIRRORS. Well-equipped, clean inside and out; drives strong and smooth. 6.5-FT BOX.

HIGHLIGHTS: HEAVY DUTY 6.0L V8 • Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG • 6.5-FT BOX • GM TOWING PKG • 5TH-WHEEL BASE • TOWING MIRRORS • TRIPLE BLACK • SLE TRIM — a sharp, well-kept heavy-duty truck ready for work or play.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M J Canada Trucks Centre, we're proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

 

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca 
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

149,998 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Z71 Triple Black

13154953

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Z71 Triple Black

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,998KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GT22PEG6K1177807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,998 KM

Vehicle Description

149,998 KMS • LOW KMS • OUTSTANDING CONDITION — TRIPLE BLACK GMC SIERRA 2500 HD SLE Z71. NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED (CARFAX VERIFIED). POWERFUL 6.0-L V8 delivering serious towing confidence, paired with Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG, GM TRAILERING PKG, 5TH-WHEEL PREP/BASE, and TOWING MIRRORS. Well-equipped, clean inside and out; drives strong and smooth. 6.5-FT BOX.

HIGHLIGHTS: HEAVY DUTY 6.0L V8 • Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG • 6.5-FT BOX • GM TOWING PKG • 5TH-WHEEL BASE • TOWING MIRRORS • TRIPLE BLACK • SLE TRIM — a sharp, well-kept heavy-duty truck ready for work or play.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

 

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca 
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2019 GMC Sierra 2500