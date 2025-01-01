$39,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE Z71 Triple Black
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE Z71 Triple Black
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 149,998 KM
Vehicle Description
149,998 KMS • LOW KMS • OUTSTANDING CONDITION — TRIPLE BLACK GMC SIERRA 2500 HD SLE Z71. NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED (CARFAX VERIFIED). POWERFUL 6.0-L V8 delivering serious towing confidence, paired with Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG, GM TRAILERING PKG, 5TH-WHEEL PREP/BASE, and TOWING MIRRORS. Well-equipped, clean inside and out; drives strong and smooth. 6.5-FT BOX.
HIGHLIGHTS: HEAVY DUTY 6.0L V8 • Z71 OFF-ROAD PKG • 6.5-FT BOX • GM TOWING PKG • 5TH-WHEEL BASE • TOWING MIRRORS • TRIPLE BLACK • SLE TRIM — a sharp, well-kept heavy-duty truck ready for work or play.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).
At M J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).
CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525