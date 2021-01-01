Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

30,381 KM

Details Description Features

$33,960

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

AWD Denali

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

30,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6367514
  • Stock #: P2483
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX7KL330416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Denali, 4-cyl 2.0L Turbo 252 HP (ltg) - Gas (W/5SA), Ebony Twilight (MET), Perforated Leather-Appointed w/ Denali Logo - Jet Black. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

