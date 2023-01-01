2019 GMC Yukon

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 1 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10117023

10117023 Stock #: 340926TAP

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 102,101 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 HEADS UP DISPLAY 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.