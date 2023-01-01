$23,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
TOURING / LEATHER / COOLED/ HEATED SEATS / SUNROOF / FULLY LOADED
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
98,998KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F93KA805941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,998 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING- *Fully Loaded* Blind Spot | Collision Warning | Lane Departure | Adaptive Cruise | Leather Interior | Dual Climate | Push/ Remote Start | Ventilated Seats | Heated Seats | Power Seats | Sunroof | Carplay/ Android | Heated Seats | LED Lighting | Alloys | Navigation | Heated Steering | Heated Rear Seats | Configurable Gauges| and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2021 2017 2018 EX LX Toyota Camry Corolla Mazda3 Mazda6 Civic Sport Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Sonata Elantra Acura TLX Nissan Maxima Altima. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please see our website for further details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
