<p class=MsoNormal><strong>**For Sale: 2019 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0 - Impeccable Condition!**</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Looking for a stylish, reliable, and powerful sedan? This 2019 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 checks all the boxes! Known for its top-tier performance and advanced features, this car combines comfort, technology, and safety in a sleek, sporty package.</p><p class=MsoNormal>**Price**: $19,500+ HST</p><p class=MsoNormal>**Vehicle Details:**</p><p class=MsoNormal>- **Make & Model:** 2019 Honda Accord Sedan Sport</p><p class=MsoNormal>- **Engine:** 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder</p><p class=MsoNormal>- **Mileage:** 178,127km</p><p class=MsoNormal>- **Color:** Blue</p><p class=MsoNormal>- **Interior:** Black leather and cloth combo with red stitching</p><p class=MsoNormal>- **Key Features:**</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Touchscreen infotainment system</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Premium 19-inch alloy wheels</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Dual-zone automatic climate control</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Advanced safety features (Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitoring)</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Remote start and keyless entry</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- LED headlights and fog lights</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>- Rear spoiler and chrome exhaust tips</p><p class=MsoNormal>This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0 is ready for a new owner. Act fast—this car wont be on the market for long! Interested? Contact us today for a test drive and experience it firsthand.</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Additional Perks:</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Certified with a full safety inspection</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost</p><p class=MsoNormal>- CarFax Report available upon request</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Warranty:</p><p class=MsoNormal>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing Options:</p><p class=MsoNormal>No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Book a Test Drive Today!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Visit our website at <a href=https://citydriveautos.ca/>https://citydriveautos.ca </a>or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS today.</p>

Vehicle Description

