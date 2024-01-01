$19,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sport 2.0
Location
Citydrive Autos Inc
6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1
647-629-9034
Certified
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,127 KM
Vehicle Description
**For Sale: 2019 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0 - Impeccable Condition!**
Looking for a stylish, reliable, and powerful sedan? This 2019 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 checks all the boxes! Known for its top-tier performance and advanced features, this car combines comfort, technology, and safety in a sleek, sporty package.
**Price**: $19,500+ HST
**Vehicle Details:**
- **Make & Model:** 2019 Honda Accord Sedan Sport
- **Engine:** 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder
- **Mileage:** 178,127km
- **Color:** Blue
- **Interior:** Black leather and cloth combo with red stitching
- **Key Features:**
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Premium 19-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support
- Advanced safety features (Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitoring)
- Remote start and keyless entry
- LED headlights and fog lights
- Rear spoiler and chrome exhaust tips
This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0 is ready for a new owner. Act fast—this car won't be on the market for long! Interested? Contact us today for a test drive and experience it firsthand.
Additional Perks:
- Certified with a full safety inspection
- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost
- CarFax Report available upon request
Warranty:
This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!
Financing Options:
No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.
Book a Test Drive Today!
Visit our website at https://citydriveautos.ca or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS today.
Vehicle Features
