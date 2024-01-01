Menu
2019 Honda Accord

70,152 KM

Details Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

TOURING / Fully Loaded / Cooled Seats / Navi

2019 Honda Accord

TOURING / Fully Loaded / Cooled Seats / Navi

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,152KM
VIN 1HGCV1F95KA800952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7461
  • Mileage 70,152 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Honda Accord