$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Accord
Touring Leather HUD Cooled Seats Navigation Sunroof Remote Start
2019 Honda Accord
Touring Leather HUD Cooled Seats Navigation Sunroof Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,727KM
VIN 1HGCV1F93KA804074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17260A
- Mileage 39,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $30,995 Finance Price: $28,995 Low Mileage, Leather, Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front Cooled/Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Blind Spot Info, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control,
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors is your premier retailer of pre-owned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy, and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck, or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors treats the needs of each customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if they are not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
If you are ready for more, then the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This 2019 Honda Accord is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This low mileage sedan has just 39,727 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest-quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! PRICE: Everyone deserves the best price on their new pre-owned vehicle without uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors is your premier retailer of pre-owned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy, and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck, or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors treats the needs of each customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if they are not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
If you are ready for more, then the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This 2019 Honda Accord is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This low mileage sedan has just 39,727 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest-quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! PRICE: Everyone deserves the best price on their new pre-owned vehicle without uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 250 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night White Leather Ambient Third Row 47,213 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus IS 350 Red Leather Mark Levinson Cooled Seats Navigation Park Aid 142,924 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte Carplay Heated Seats Back-Up Camera Keyless Entry 110,901 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2019 Honda Accord