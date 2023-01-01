Menu
2019 Honda Civic

0 KM

$26,999

$26,999

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$26,999

Used
  Listing ID: 10434975
  Stock #: 3566
  VIN: 2HGFC1F98KH103566

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

**2019 HONDA CIVIC TOURING **
FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.5 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.
At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.


OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.


** Professionally Detailed .
 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!
  
Dont dream it. Drive it..


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      
905-956-7800                                    
705-252-2886

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

