HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2019 Honda Civic

108,950 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 11073284
  2. 11073284
  3. 11073284
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,950KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F7XKH023111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,950 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2019 Honda Civic