$17,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan CVT TOURING / Fully Loaded / Leather / Navi / Sunroof / Honda Sensing
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
Used
137,661KM
VIN 2HGFC1F90KH104486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # 7633
- Mileage 137,661 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING * FULLY LOADED | Leather | Heated Seats (Front+Rear) | Remote Start | Navigation | Sunroof | Push Start | HONDA SENSING (Lane Departure, Forward Safety, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist) | Alloys | Dual Climate Control | Power Seat | Carplay+Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Blind Spot Camera | and more!
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2020 2018 2017 2016 EX SPORT LX CIVIC Subaru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Fit Accord Mazda 3 6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Micra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Optima Soul Rio Chevrolet Cruze Malibu Impala Ford Fusion Focus Dodge Dart Charger Challenger Volkswagen Jetta Passat
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Apple Car Play
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2019 Honda Civic