Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>TOURING * FULLY LOADED </span>| Leather | Heated Seats (Front+Rear) | Remote Start | Navigation | Sunroof | Push Start | HONDA SENSING (Lane Departure, Forward Safety, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist) | Alloys | Dual Climate Control | Power Seat | Carplay+Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Blind Spot Camera | and more!</div><br /><div><span>0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!</span></div><br /><div><span>BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY</span></div><br /><div><span>*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We </span>also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, <span>30 days dealer warranty</span> and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!</div><br /><div><span>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. P</span><span>lease call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</span><span></span></div><br /><div><span>Please visit </span><a href=http://www.autotechemporium.com/ target=_blank>www.autotechemporium.com</a><span> to</span> <span>check following vehicles and up to date inventory.</span></div><br /><div><span>TAGS: 2020 2018 2017 2016 EX SPORT LX CIVIC Subaru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Fit Accord Mazda 3 6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Micra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Optima Soul Rio Chevrolet Cruze Malibu Impala Ford Fusion Focus Dodge Dart Charger Challenger Volkswagen Jetta Passat </span></div>

2019 Honda Civic

137,661 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan CVT TOURING / Fully Loaded / Leather / Navi / Sunroof / Honda Sensing

Watch This Vehicle
12508398

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan CVT TOURING / Fully Loaded / Leather / Navi / Sunroof / Honda Sensing

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,661KM
VIN 2HGFC1F90KH104486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # 7633
  • Mileage 137,661 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING * FULLY LOADED | Leather | Heated Seats (Front+Rear) | Remote Start | Navigation | Sunroof | Push Start | HONDA SENSING (Lane Departure, Forward Safety, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist) | Alloys | Dual Climate Control | Power Seat | Carplay+Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Blind Spot Camera | and more!
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2020 2018 2017 2016 EX SPORT LX CIVIC Subaru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Fit Accord Mazda 3 6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Micra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Optima Soul Rio Chevrolet Cruze Malibu Impala Ford Fusion Focus Dodge Dart Charger Challenger Volkswagen Jetta Passat

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Touring Package
Apple Car Play
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV TECH Pearl white AWD / Pano Roof / Pro Pilot / Navi for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV TECH Pearl white AWD / Pano Roof / Pro Pilot / Navi 146,141 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV / Navi / Roof Rack / Reverse Cam for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan NV200 SV / Navi / Roof Rack / Reverse Cam 143,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD / Pano Rood / Blind Spot / Lane Departure for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD / Pano Rood / Blind Spot / Lane Departure 142,261 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Honda Civic