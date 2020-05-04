Menu
2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,138KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4949835
  • Stock #: UCP969
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

